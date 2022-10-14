Guj AAP chief appears before NCW, released after 2.5-hour detention

New Delhi: AAP Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia was on Thursday detained for more than 2.5 hours by the Delhi Police after he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with his alleged comments against PM Narendra Modi amid protests by party members outside the women's panel's office here.



Italia claimed that he was "threatened and treated indecently" by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma after he appeared before her "as he is a Patidar and his community members have come out in support of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party" ahead of the elections.

The NCW chief denied the allegations, saying Italia was given "enough time" to reply on his abusive tweet but his oral and written statements were completely contradictory.

According to senior police officials, a complaint was received claiming Italia's supporters were creating ruckus outside the NCW building following which a team of police reached the spot and detained him.

Italia, who was later released by police, made the allegations at a press conference.

Reacting to police action against the AAP leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Italia's detention had triggered massive anger in the Patel community across Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP national convenor also asked why "entire BJP" was after Italia. He later said the Delhi Police was "forced to release" Italia following pressure from the people of Gujarat.