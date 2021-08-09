Guj: 8 killed, 2 injured as truck rams into hut in Amreli

Amreli: Eight people were killed and two others seriously injured when a truck rammed into a hut in which they were sleeping in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, police said.



The deceased included two children aged 8 and 13 and two elderly persons, the police said, adding two other children were seriously injured in the accident that took place around 2.30 am in Badhada village under Savarkundla rural police limits.

The Gujarat government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased and asked the district collector to conduct a probe into the incident, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The driver of the truck, which was modified to include a crane, lost control after dozing off while driving and ploughed into the roadside hut in which 10 people were sleeping, Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said.