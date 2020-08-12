GST intelligence detects over Rs 17 cr tax evasion by cement manufacturer in MP

Bhopal: The GST intelligence officials have detected over Rs 17 crore tax evasion by a major cement manufacturer in Satna and arrested one of its directors, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

They also conducted multiple searches in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from August 5 to August 11 at various premises belonging to the cement manufacturer located at Maihar, Satna and their registered dealers and distributors, it said.

Searches have indicated that substantial quantities of cement and clinker have been supplied clandestinely without payment of Goods & Service Tax (GST) in the states of MP and UP, the statement issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Bhopal zonal unit. The searches were conducted at Maihar, Satna, Allahabad, Kushinagar, Agra, Kanpur and New Delhi. In all, 28 searches were conducted during the one-week long operation, it said.

During the factory search on Saturday, the team of DGGI officials was surrounded by a mob of people who threatened and interfered with the official proceedings, the statement said.

Immediate assistance from Madhya Pradesh Police was requested which was spontaneously provided. Subsequent operation was conducted under the security cover provided by the Madhya Pradesh Police, it said.