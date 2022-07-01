GST had serious birth defects which worsened over last 5 years: Chidambaram
New Delhi: Asserting that the GST had serious "birth defects" which became only worse over the last five years, the Congress on Friday said the GST laws and the manner of their implementation have "wrecked the economy" and the party will work toward its replacement by GST 2.0.
The Opposition party said demonetisation was the first "Tughlaqi farman" of the government while the Goods and Service Tax second that harmed the economy.
At a press conference here, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the GST "celebrates" its fifth birthday on Friday but there is nothing really to celebrate.
"The GST had serious birth defects. In the last five years these defects have only become worse and all those touched by GST have been seriously injured," the former finance minister said.
The Congress wishes to make it absolutely clear that the so-called GST that is in force today was not the GST envisaged by the UPA government, he said.
"The GST that we have today is a complex web of many rates, conditions, exceptions and exemptions that will leave even an informed taxpayer completely bewildered. Not all registered dealers are informed taxpayers; as a result, they are at the mercy of the tax-collector," he said.
A flawed GST has led to "large-scale destruction" of MSMEs, a sector that contributes up to 90 per cent of the jobs in the manufacturing sector, he said.
The worst consequence of the GST brought in by the government has been a complete breakdown of trust between the Centre and states, he said.
"As far as the Congress Party is concerned, we reject the current GST and, as promised in the Election Manifesto of 2019, we will work toward the replacement of the current GST by GST 2.0 that will be single, low-rate," Chidambaram said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
SC to hear plea of Sena chief whip seeking suspension of Shinde, 15...1 July 2022 10:44 AM GMT
GST had serious birth defects which worsened over last 5 years:...1 July 2022 10:28 AM GMT
Shah slams Cong; says Rath Yatra procession in Gujarat banned thrice...1 July 2022 10:20 AM GMT
AAP does what it says: Kejriwal after Punjab govt's free power scheme...1 July 2022 10:19 AM GMT
PPE kit row: Himanta files defamation case against Sisodia over...1 July 2022 8:48 AM GMT