GST Asst Commissioner Deepak Pandit in CBI's net
New Delhi: The CBI has booked Deepak Pandit, an Assistant Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, on corruption charges for amassing assets worth over Rs 3.96 crore which are 376 per cent above his known sources of income, officials said on Friday.
Pandit, a close relative of film personality Ashoke Pandit, is alleged to have abused his official position and indulged in corruption for amassing these assets, they
said.
In a tweet in 2018, Ashoke Pandit had described him as his "younger brother".
The agency has booked Deepak Pandit, his wife Arushi and two sons -- Ashutosh and Divyansh.
The agency sleuths carried out searches at seven residential premises -- six in Mumbai and one in Bhubaneswar -- in the name of Pandit and his family members on Thursday which continued till late evening, they
said.
Pandit started his career with the Customs department as a clerk in 1985 in Mumbai, was promoted as Assistant Commissioner in 2014 and is currently posted in Bhubaneswar, the CBI
alleged.
In a 14-year period, January 1, 2000 to March 31, 2014 during his posting in Mumbai, Pandit allegedly accumulated movable and immovable assets in his name and in the names of his family members when the total family income was Rs 1.05 crore.
