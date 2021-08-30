Growth magnet: Khattar govt completes 2,500 days in power

After ushering in a new era of corruption-free, paperless and faceless governance and rising above the ideology of dividing Haryana in the name of regional and district-wise development, Manohar Khattar led State Government in its 2,500 days tenure has not only ensured Haryana's transformation as a growth magnet by upholding framers interest, uplifting the poorest of the poor in the spirit of Antyodaya, providing ample employment opportunities for Youth but is now focused on chalking out such plans wherein Haryana can rapidly move towards ensuring Ease of Living for the economic upliftment of the people of the state along with improving the rankings on Happiness Index.

The Chief Minister while addressing a press conference on Monday after completing successful 2,500 days in power said, "I am proud to say that the kind of development work, taking one of its kind initiatives, launching new projects for the welfare of people of the State and preparing the future road map done by our government in last 2,500 days, is something the previous governments had failed to deliver even in their 50 years of tenure."

He said that in the last 2,500 days since he sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the State Government has been dedicatedly working towards swiftly taking Haryana on the development track by ensuring equitable development of all the 90 Assembly Constituencies while believing in the mantra of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas- Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Paryas and 'Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek'.

The Chief Minister said that keeping farmer interest on top has always remained the utmost priority of the State Government. Various initiatives and schemes have been launched for their welfare and taking this legacy forward an amount of Rs. 11,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of about 50 lakh farmers under various schemes.

"Reiterating State Government commitment for safeguarding the interest of Farmers and Farming, while ensuring relief to the farmers as they exchange their agricultural land, an exemption has been given to the farmers in stamp duty. Now only Rs. 5,000 will be charged per deed. Earlier it used to seven percent of the registration fee" he affirmed.

He said that various schemes like Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana (MBBY), Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana are being run for the welfare of farmers.

The Chief Minister said in these 2,500 days, a giant leap has been taken in terms of Infrastructural Reform. Medium Term Expenditure Framework Reserve Fund of about Rs.8700 crore has been created in the year 2021-22 for big long-term projects. As many as 17 new National Highways were announced, of which work on 11 is in progress. The project of Regional Rapid Transit System Connectivity between Sarai Kale khan-Panipat is being planned at a cost of about Rs. 30,000 crore, added Manohar Lal.

He informed that Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor has been sanctioned for Palwal-Sonipat and Sohna-Manesar to be built at a cost of about Rs. 6000 crore. Rail Coach Repair Factory is being set up on 161 acres of land in Badi Sonipat, he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that while describing Hisar Airport as a huge project said that the integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar will not only play a pivotal role in revolutionizing Haryana's Civil Aviation Sector but would also ensure immense possibilities of employment in the field of air training, air handling.

"We have made provision for banning anyone who is found guilty in any conspiracy regarding paper leak for two years along with imprisonment for a term ranging from two to 10 years and a penalty of minimum Rs, 5000 and maximum of Rs. 10 lakh. For this, The Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, has been passed in Vidhan Sabha, CM added.

He said that the 'One Registration' facility' has been started so that the youth do not have to repeatedly apply for Group C and D government jobs. Besides this, a provision of the 'Common Eligibility Test' has been made to save the time of the aspirants applying and appearing for various government jobs, he stated.

"In order to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of the state, 75 percent job reservation policy has been formulated ensuring employment opportunities in private sector enterprises To give self-employment opportunities to the youth, 2,000 Harhit stores will be opened in the state. Apart from these, these stores will also be opened at 1,718 petrol pumps," said Manohar Lal.

"We are first focusing on those having lowest incomes. 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana' has been implemented to raise the standard of living of such families. In its first phase, the target is to identify the poorest 2 lakh families", Manohar Lal said.

He informed that so far 48,000 families have been identified, the State Government targets to bring the annual income of every such family residing in Haryana to at least Rs. 1.80 lakh. The annual income limit of BPL families has been increased to Rs. 1.80 lakh from Rs. 1. 20 lakh so that more and more families get the benefit of welfare schemes.

"Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana', 1.22 crore people of 27 lakh families will be given free ration till November 2021. The pension amount being given under various social security pension schemes has been increased to Rs. 2,500 per month," said the Chief Minister.

Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana has been launched to rehabilitate and financially assist children orphaned due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Under this, monthly assistance of Rs. 2,500 is being given per child, informed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that tightening the noose around corrupt practices going in every wing of the government was one of the most herculean targets that our Government has achieved. Several digital reforms were initiated in each sector be it issuing C.L.Us, transferring teachers online, giving government jobs only on merit basis, curbing age-old fraud going on in distribution of ration, pension, stipend and subsidy being given to the poor.

Recently 'Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited' has been set up to stop the practice of hiring contractual employees through outsourcing. Similarly, in a bid to address issues related to recruitment, transfer, service record, a new Department namely Human Resources Department has been set up, he added.

The Chief Minister said that several steps are taken by the State Government for promoting water conservation. Besides this, through reduce, recycle and re-use of treated wastewater policy has been launched with an objective to use treated wastewater for non-potable uses.

"Mera Pani Meri Virasat Scheme has been launched to diversify the paddy crop into alternative crops. An amount of Rs. 7,000 is being given as an incentive to the farmers for adopting crop diversification. A biennial scheme for proper management of water was also launched by the State Government Manohar Lal said.