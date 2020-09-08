Grim reality: In terms of fresh Covid cases, India at top position in world

New Delhi: With India recording over 90,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, the country has become the first in the world in terms of new cases as the USA has registered over 30,000 fresh cases in a day in the last few days.



India has also become the first county in the terms of number of deaths in a day as on average above 1,000 deaths due to Coronavirus is being reported in the last 10 days.

With 90,802 new cases, the total tally of Coronavirus has jumped to 42.04 lakh and number of fatalities rose to 71,642, including 1,016 new deaths in a day on Monday. The country recorded 90,632 new Covid-19 cases on September 6, while 86,432 new infections were detected on September 5 and 83,341 fresh cases were recorded on a day earlier (September 4). On September 3, India recorded 83,883 new cases of the deadly virus, while on the second day of this month 78,357 new cases were reported by the states and on the first day of September, there 69,921 fresh cases diagnosed after testing over 10 lakh samples in a day.

The country has started reporting over 1,000 deaths in the day from August 19, which reduced to 977 on the next day and on other days. However, since September 2, India is reporting over 1,000 days as on the day 1,045 fatalities were reported.

On the next day on September 3, India reported 1,043 deaths, 1,096 patients succumbed to the virus on September 4; 1,089 on September 5, 1,065 on September 6 and 1,016 on September 7.

Notably, it took 110 days to reach from 0 cases to one lakh Covid-19 cases, while cases spurt to 10 lakh from one lakh in 59 days and in just 21 days, Coronavirus cases mounted to 20 lakh from 10 lakh. In the next 16 days, Covid-19 tally rose to 30 lakh, while in the next 13 days, it mounted to 40 lakh. In just 29 days, Coronavirus cases doubled to 40 lakh from 20 lakh.