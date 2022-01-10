Grenade attack at Pathankot Army Camp case solved

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have solved the Hand Grenade attacks including an attack at Pathankot Army Camp by busting a major terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) group with the arrest of its six operatives. The SBS Nagar police have also recovered six hand-grenades (86 P), one pistol (9mm), one rifle (.30 bore) along with live bullets and magazines from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra said here on Monday.



Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep alias Mantri of village Lakhanpal in Gurdaspur, Gurwinder Singh alias Gindi of village Kharal in Gurdaspur, Parminder Kumar alias Rohit alias Rohta of village Kharal in Gurdaspur, Rajinder Singh alias Malhi alias Nikku of village Gunnupur in Gurdaspur, Harpreet Singh alias Dholki of village Gotpokar in Gurdaspur and Raman Kumar of village Ghazikot in Gurdaspur. As per the information, in two instances some unidentified persons had hurled hand grenades at Pathankot— one near Chakki Pull on November 11, 2021, at about 9:30 PM, while, another grenade attack took place outside Triveni Dwar, 21 sub-area of Army at Pathankot on November 21, 2021, at about 9 PM. Separate FIRs in this regard were registered at Police Station Pathankot Division 2 and Division 1 respectively.

Giving details, the DGP said that during the preliminary interrogation, accused persons revealed that they were directly in touch with self-proclaimed Chief of ISYF (Rode) Lakhbir Singh Rode and his close aides identified as Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal and Sukhpreet alias Sukh for planning terrorist attacks.