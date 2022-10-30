Green signal to Palwal-Sonipat orbital rail corridor project

MPOST BUREAUChandigarh: The dedicated efforts of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made to promote the road, and rail network in the National Capital Region bore fruitful results as the State recently got a green signal for constructing the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs.5618 crore.



The said project will be 121.7 km from Palwal to Sonipat, crossing Delhi. With this, all the rail routes starting from Delhi and passing through Haryana will be interconnected, said an official spokesperson of the state government.

With this, because of the CM's dedicated efforts, the State also received the gift of four projects costing around Rs.6,629 crore from the Centre.

The key highlight of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor is that it will not only increase the connectivity of its adjoining areas but will also give a major boost in the setting up of industrial and logistics centres in Haryana.

This will prove to be a milestone in realizing Haryana Chief Minister's dream to develop Panchagram in the NCR region.

Notably, during a recent when Home Minister Amit Shah and the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav had come to Haryana to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of these projects, both had shown praise on Khattar's vision of taking Haryana at the top.

Both the Union Ministers had also lauded the efforts of the Haryana Chief Minister to increase connectivity in Delhi and its surrounding areas are undoubtedly commendable.

It would not be wrong to say that because of these efforts Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project has come to Haryana which will certainly go to prove a significant step towards meeting the demand of the public by 2031.