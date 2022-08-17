Govt widens access of Traditional Knowledge Digital Library database beyond patent offices
New Delhi: The Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the "Widening access of
the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) database to users, besides patent offices."
The opening up of the TKDL database to users is an ambitious and forward-looking action by the Government of India. This will be a new dawn for Indian traditional knowledge, as the TKDL will drive research & development, and innovation based on India's valued heritage across diverse fields.
The opening up of the TKDL is also envisaged to inculcate thought and knowledge leadership through Bharatiya Gnana Parampara, under the New Education Policy 2020.
Indian traditional knowledge (TK) offers immense potential to serve national
and global needs, therewith providing societal benefits as well as economic growth. For example, the traditional
systems of medicine and
wellness from our country, namely Ayurveda. Siddha, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, and Yoga are serving the needs of people from India and abroad even today.
The COVID- 19 pandemic has also been witnessing extensive use of Indian traditional medicines whose benefits range from immune-boosting to symptoms-relief to anti-viral activity. Earlier this year in April, the World Health Organisation (WHO) established
its first off-shore Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in India. These demonstrate
the continued relevance of
traditional knowledge in address the current and emerging needs of the world. The approval of the Cabinet to widen the access of the database beyond patent offices lays emphasis on integrating and co-opting traditional knowledge with current practices towards enhancing innovation and trade.
The TKDL will act as an important source of TK information for advancing knowledge and technology frontiers.
The current contents of TKDL shall facilitate wider adoption of Indian traditional medicines, while
also propelling new manufacturers and innovators to gainfully build enterprises based on our valuable knowledge heritage.
The TKDL can cater to a vast user base that would include businesses/companies {herbal healthcare (AYUSH, pharmaceuticals, phytopharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals), personal care, and other FMCG}, research institutions: public and private; educational institutions: educators & students; and others: ISM practitioners, knowledge holders, patentees and their legal representatives, and government, among several others.
The access to the TKDL database would be through a paid subscription model with a phase-wise opening to national and international users.
