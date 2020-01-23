Govt to set up all-required infra for IT in J&K: Prasad

New Delhi: Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is on a 3-day tour to Jammu & Kashmir as a part of part of Centre's outreach programme, said that government will setup every required infrastructure for development and export of IT products from the J&K Union Territory.



During his first two-day visit to the UT, Prasad interacted with students, locals, women, social group along with the officials of Telecom Ministry and took stock of their grievances. During the interaction, the minister assured them to provide all needed help for the comprehensive development of the union territory.

Prasad, who inaugurated all women post office and software technology park in Srinagar, said that the Centre is striving hard for the overall development and prosperity of the youth of J&K. "The initiative of opening of all women post office is to encourage and empower the women of our country," the minister said, adding that Circuit Bench of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal would also start soon in Srinagar and 350 lawyers of J&K would become notary. Prasad also launched an attractive voice plan of BSNL for J&K. The plan offers BSNL landline customer's unlimited voice calls at an annual tariff of Rs 1,099.

During his visit to Baramullah, Prasad addressed government officials in the district and announced that as part of department of post's policy to encourage setting up of all women post offices all over India and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Beti Padhao Beti Bacchao" and Sukanya Smridhi Yojana, second all women post office would be set up in Baramulla district shortly.

During his visit to the UT, Prasad was accompanied by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan, Secretary Posts PK Bisoi, Secretary Telecom, Anshu Prakash, Principal Secretary to LG Bipul Pathak, CMD BSNL PK Purwa and others.