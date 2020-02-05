Govt to sanction all 1.12 cr houses under PMAY by next month
New Delhi: The government will sanction the entire 1.12 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by next month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
"A revised demand assessment was made and now the demand is for 1.12 crore houses. I am sure we can meet that in terms of sanctioning in the next month or so," he said during the Question Hour in the Upper House.
The initial demand was to sanction and construct 1 crore houses by March 2022, he said.
The Minister informed that so far, 32 lakh houses have been handed over to beneficiaries, while 60 lakh units are under construction that will be ready in next 12-18 months.
"This figure (handing over) will rise quickly as 60 lakh homes are at a very rapid stage of completion," he added.
The government has been implementing PMAY (Urban) and PMAY (Gramin) since June 2015 and April 2016 respectively for eligible beneficiaries in respective areas of intervention.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Battle against CAA reaches Kolkata Book Fair5 Feb 2020 5:38 PM GMT
Youth admitted to ID Hospital with coronavirus symptoms5 Feb 2020 5:37 PM GMT
EC cracks whip on Delhi cop who said Shaheen Bagh shooter...5 Feb 2020 5:36 PM GMT
V-C in chamber since Tuesday as Presidency students...5 Feb 2020 5:32 PM GMT
Man killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from...5 Feb 2020 5:31 PM GMT