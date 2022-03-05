Govt to open nursing colleges in 6 districts soon, says Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Medical Education Minister Anil Vij said that the State Government is going to open Nursing Colleges in 6 districts, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon. Vij was replying to a question raised during the ongoing session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Friday.

Vij said that the State Government has formulated a new nursing policy under which a Nursing College should have a 100-bedded Hospital or a nursing college should be accredited with an NABH certified Hospital located within a radius of 10-kms and that Hospital should be 100-bedded. Vij said that the provision of biometric attendance should also be made for the children studying in Nursing College. Apart from this, Vij said that the country and the state need quality paramedical staff i.e. nursing staff. He said that earlier nursing colleges used to function from one room and the nurses and students studying in these colleges didn't even know the basics of nursing, thus, a new policy has been brought in.