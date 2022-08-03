Govt to honour Tricolour designer, freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya

New Delhi: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government will host a mega event here Tuesday evening to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya during which 'Har Ghar Tiranga' anthem and video will also be launched.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to attend the 'Tiranga Utsav' as the chief guest, to be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, the Ministry of Culture said.

The patriotic festivities will also mark the 146th birth anniversary of Venkayya, considered the designer of India's national flag.

A commemorative postal stamp will be released in honour of Venkayya for his invaluable contribution to the country followed by the felicitation of his family, according to the programme details available on the ministry's website.

"Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter and the designer of India's national flag, was a follower of Gandhian principles, and it was upon the request of Mahatma Gandhi that he designed the Indian national flag with saffron, white and green colours with 'chakra' in the middle," the ministry said in a statement.

The Tiranga Utsav will also witness the grand launch of the Har Ghar Tiranga anthem and video, it said.