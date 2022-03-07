'Govt taking steps to strike balance between Gurukul & modern edu'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Mini Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the government is taking effective steps to strike a balance between Gurukul education system and the modern education system. The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the 106th Annual Function of Gurukul Mahavidyalaya, Jhajjar on Sunday.



Saluting Swami Omanand Saraswati, the renovator of Gurukul Mahavidyalaya, the Chief Minister said that while taking forward its glorious history, the Haryana Government is fulfilling its responsibility of the welfare of the people by following the path shown by great personalities.

The Chief Minister said that in the modern era, work is being done by the government on the new education system. For this, the government has so far set up 138 Model Sanskriti Schools in the state, while connecting them with Indian and modern culture. He said that with the augmentation of knowledge, positive changes are taking place in the government schools.

The Chief Minister said that with the augmentation of health services, efforts are being made by the government to have an appropriate blend of the Ayurvedic system and Allopathy. Wellness centres are being set up in the state and so far 650 Vyayamshalas have been established across the state, soon the government is taking steps to fulfill the target of setting up 1,000 Vyayamshalas.

He informed that Haryana Government promotes Indian culture and Sanskrit language and it has also opened a Sanskrit University in village Mundri of Kaithal district of

the state.

Khattar announced to implement Solar Plant Scheme to solve the issues pertaining to electricity bills in Gurukuls located across the state.

While doubling the annual financial assistance given to the Gurukuls by the government to support students, he said that now instead of Rs 1.5 lakh to the Gurukul with upto100 students, Rs 3 lakh will be given, to the Gurukul with up to 200 students, instead of Rs 2.5 lakh now Rs 5 lakh will be given and in Gurukul with up to 300 students instead of Rs 3.5 lakh now Rs 7 lakh will be given.

The Chief Minister has announced to rename Jahanara Bagh Stadium located in Jhajjar to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Stadium. Besides this, he has also announced widening of Jhajjar-Rewari Road to Gurukul Mahavidyalaya to 18-feet and opening of sports nursery for Kabaddi and Wrestling in Jhajjar Gurukul.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 51 lakh from his voluntary funds for the repair of Gurukul building and construction of new rooms etc.