Govt striving to provide superlative health services

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the present government is striving to provide superlative health services to the people of the State. The Chief Minister said that the health services will be prioritized in the upcoming budget session so that every citizen can get the benefit of health services.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the officers of Health and Family Welfare Department, Medical Education Department, AYUSH Department and officers of NHM, Haryana and Ayushman Bharat Scheme here today through video conference. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij also joined the meeting through video conference from Ambala and gave his views.

The Chief Minister said that in today's meeting, a provision will be made to make additions in the budget after considering the suggestions received through government/private doctors and other representatives related to health. During the meeting, Khattar said that the representative can give his suggestions or information by sending an e-mail or letter.

Earlier, the Health Minister, Anil Vij said that developing superlative health services, good education system and a robust infrastructure are the three key points which are usually the priority for any government. In this episode, a meeting has been held today to discuss the health services. He lauded the Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal and said that it is for the first time that such discussions before the budget are being held and it is worth appreciating. NITI Aayog member, Dr. Vinod K Paul, who connected through video conference said that the health sector should be given priority and the Government of India has set a target of 8 per cent of the total budget for the State Governments in the health budget by the year 2025 so that people can get access to health related facilities.

On this occasion, the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Sh. Randeep Guleria appreciated the work done by the Chief Minister and the Health Minister in the health sector. In the video conferencing meeting, Dr. Shrinath Reddy from Public Health Foundation of India, Vice Chancellor, Rohtak PGIMS, Dr. Anita Saxena, Dr. Punita Hasija from IMA, Haryana, Dr. Divya Saxena, Dr. Pankaj Mutreja, Dr. Navneet Bali, Dr. Harprakash, Dr. Rajni Malik, Dr. Ramesh Sehgal, Vice Chancellor of AYUSH University, Dr. Baldev, Dr. Vishesh Kumar from WHO, Dr. RK Aneja, Dr. Ved Beniwal, Dr. Bipin Kaushal also gave their suggestions. On this occasion, Director, Department of AYUSH, Dr. Saket also gave his suggestions.