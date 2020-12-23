Govt school teacher hangs himself in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP) :A 30-year-old teacher of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district allegedly hanged himself at his room, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place on Tuesday night in Bhimi village, they said.

The teacher, Ranjit Kumar Yadav, was posted at the primary school in Bhimi, police said.

Yadav was living in rented accommodation. The locals informed police, who broke open the door and took out the body of Yadav from the room.

Police said the matter is being probed.