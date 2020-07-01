Govt school teacher found drawing salaries from two schools in separate districts of UP

Muzaffarnagar: A government school teacher was found drawing salaries from two schools simultaneously in separate districts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.



Pradeep Kumar was employed at the government primary schools in Muzaffarnagar and Bareilly districts. While he was staying and teaching in Muzaffarnagar since June 2011, he also drew salaries from the school in Bareilly, they said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after officials checked the documents submitted by Kumar.

"During online checking of documents, we found that Pradeep Kumar was employed as a teacher in two different schools in Muzaffarnagar and Bareilly. He got the job on the bases of same documents," Khand Shiksha Adhikari (education officer) Narender Singh said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he said.

After teaching at the Muzaffarnagar school for more than eight years, Kumar had gone on a medical leave in November 2019. He had later sent his resignation and his current whereabouts are unknown, they said.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh police had arrested several people for using the same set of documents to secure jobs in different government schools.