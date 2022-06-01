Govt schemes being provided without any caste, religion discrimination in UP: Yogi

lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday interacted with the beneficiaries of the government's public welfare schemes through video conferencing. During this, he transferred a total amount of Rs 315 crore to 1.51 lakh self-help groups and 11,000 BC Sakhis through digital medium.



He said that India got independence in 1947 but in reality it got independence since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Everyone is feeling this change. Today the poor are being given the benefits of government schemes without looking at their caste and religion. The poor are being given direct benefits of government schemes by linking them with bank accounts," the CM said.

CM Yogi was participating in 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' organised in Shimla in the presence of PM Narendra Modi through video conferencing. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also made their virtual presence on the occasion.

Congratulating the Center on the successful completion of 8 years, he said that there have been vast changes in the country over these last eight years. The country made a defining mark on a global level, and every scheme of governance was taken to every village, every poor, he claimed.

"Uttar Pradesh is the only state where every household in the villages is getting banking facilities at their doorsteps through BC Sakhi, signifying the real change," Yogi said. The CM said that the PM had given the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in 2013-14, which is being fulfilled in today's time. In the last 8 years, more than 3 crore families have got houses in the country, while 43 and a half lakh poor were given houses in UP alone.

Talking about the construction of toilets, Yogi Adityanath said that over 11 crore families were given toilets in the country, while in UP, 2 crore 61 lakh received the benefit. Besides, community toilets were built in every gram sabha, and women were also given employment.