Govt releases training modules for staff

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at sensitising government functionaries ranging from ASHA and Anganwadi workers at the grassroots level to senior officers and MPs at the national level, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday released five training modules for different categories of government officials.



The training modules of the central sector scheme have been released by Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar in the presence of DEPwD secretary Anjali Bhawra in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) is the nodal agency to coordinate the training sessions for government departments, schools, colleges, health and allied professionals, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers through a network of 700 training colleges. The respective training modules would also be shared with the stakeholders, who would also get financial support and the services of a resource person.

The training module, which has been developed by RCI, has introductory modules in English and Hindi in a simple language with pictorial and graphic designs. During his address, the Union Minister said that the training modules developed by RCI for the six target groups would be instrumental to sensitise the government functionaries at different levels and other stakeholders to deal with persons with disabilities effectively. As of now, 12,000 government functionaries have been sensitised with the help of training modules, he said.

In her address, the DEPWD Secretary apprised the members that the training modules would play a key role in the up-gradation of knowledge of stakeholders for the empowerment of persons with disabilities in the country.