Govt releases Rs 2.58 cr for permanent sheds in Gaushalas

Chandigarh: Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Chairman, Sachin Sharma, today informed that the state government has released Rs.2.58 crore for the construction of permanent sheds in 43 gaushalas of the state. Divulging further details, Sharma said that during his recent visits to gaushalas in the state, the issue of acute shortage of permanent sheds was raised by the management committees, after which the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission has sent a proposal for providing monetary assistance for construction of permanent sheds in the gaushalas.

The Chairman said that the monetary assistance of Rs.2.58 crore for constructing permanent shelters has been provided to total 43 eligible gaushalas in eight districts which included; 12 gaushalas of district Sangrur, nine of district Mansa, five each of district Patiala and Bathinda, four of district Barnala, three each of districts Gurdaspur and Amritsar and two gaushalas of district Moga. He said that the total amount has been directly credited into the bank accounts of the gaushalas concerned in a transparent manner so that the management committees would not face any hardship in getting funds.