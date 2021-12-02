'Govt realising dreams of Mangal Sen by helping poorest of poor'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that while realizing Dr. Mangal Sen's dream of Antyodaya, the State Government has targeted to increase the income of the poorest of the poor families and to bring them in the APL category for their economic upliftment.

The scheme has been started by the State Government for the upliftment of the families at the bottom of the pyramid. Under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojna, about 3.5 lakh families with annual income less than Rs 1 lakh have been identified, and a target has been set to increase their income up to Rs 2 lakh by ensuring benefits of welfare schemes through special Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas. Such Melas are being organized in the state till December 25, 2021.

During the programme organized on the 31st death anniversary of former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dr. Mangal Sen at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Chief Minister released a book titled "Dr. Mangal Sen- Saidhantik Rajneeti Ke Pathik" based on the thoughts of Dr. Mangal Sen.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the renovation work of Dr. Mangal Sen Multi-Purpose Hall being done at a cost of 2.5 crore and laid the foundation stone of Kabbadi Hall to be constructed at an amount of about Rs. 8.50 crore.

Chief Minister inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp and paid floral tributes on the statue of Dr. Mangal Sain.