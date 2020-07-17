Govt prepared to provide effective treatment for Covid patients: KCR

Hyderabad: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government is prepared to provide effective treatment to COVID-19 patients, even as he announced a slew of measures, including procuring large quantities of medicines, to deal with the situation.



The decisions taken by Rao include implementing UGC scales for the teachers working in medical colleges, newly-appointed nurses getting pay on par with their old counterparts and enhancing the retirement limit for those working in the Ayush department to 65 years.

It was decided to extend COVID-19 incentive of 10 per cent additional pay to everyone working in the Health department, including the outsourcing employees.

He also told officials to keep injection vials of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and Favipiravir tablets in large quantities.

"Give them free of cost to the needy.There should not be any shortage of these medicines at all costs," the chief minister said.

The officials have been instructed to induct 1200 doctors who completed PG into the government service.

Rao directed that 200 doctor vacancies in PHCs be filled immediately.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on COVID-19, said people need not have any fear over COVID-19, but they should continue to take all precautions, according to an official release.

Those suffering from the infectious disease need not go to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money as the required medical treatment for the virus was very much available in government hospitals, he said.

Compared to the national average, the state's death rate was less and the recovery rate also much higher, the release said.

As of Thursday, those taking treatment as in-patients in hospitals was 3,692, it said.

The 'Unlock' process was on in the country and the Centrehas decided to begin international air services, Rao said.

"We have come to a stage where living with corona is a must.But none should have any fear about corona." At the same time, people should not be negligent, he said.

"The government is well equipped to contain the virus spread and to give treatment to those affected by the corona.

Initially, the Central government was in state of confusion at first to face the spread of virus.But as far as Telangana State is concerned, all the necessary equipment, medicines, tools were gathered.

Now there is no shortage of anything," the release quoted him as saying.

In the state-run Gandhi and TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad , 3000 beds were ready with oxygen supply facilities.

All over the State, 5,000 Beds have been kept ready with oxygen supply facilities, he said.

In all, 10,000 beds haven been kept ready exclusively for COVID-19 patients and 1500 ventilators were also available.

PPE Kits and N95 Masks were available in lakhs and there was no shortage of medicines and equipment, he said.

There was no need for people to rush to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money "as best treatment is given in government hospitals as per the guidelines issued by ICMR," he said.

"The government is ready to spend any amount of money to contain the virus and give treatment to the needy.

According to the release, Rs 100 Crore has been additionally allocated to the general budget to take up urgent measures to contain the virus and to provide treatment.

The release said private hospitals should maintain transparency on the availability of beds. The government would act strictly if artificial shortage was created.