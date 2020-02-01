Govt permits five-fold increase in deposit insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh per depositor
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government has permitted DICGC to raise deposit insurance coverage by five times to Rs 5 lakh.
Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.
Deposit insurance coverage will be enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh per depositor, the Finance Minister said her Budget speech in Lok Sabha.
At present, the DICGC provides Rs 1 lakh insurance to a depositor regardless of deposit in case the lender fails or liquidated.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Citizenship Amendment Act : Opposing it is betrayal1 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Gateway to the South1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
Galleries weigh in on relevance of an art marketplace1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
LIC will be IPO of the decade; will provide huge fillip to...1 Feb 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Govt permits five-fold increase in deposit insurance cover...1 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT