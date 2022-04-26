Govt panel to review TB vaccine app

new delhi: A crucial meeting of the subject expert committee (SEC) of the CDSCO will be held on Tuesday to consider granting emergency-use authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's (SII) recombinant BCG (rBCG) vaccine for prevention of tuberculosis, according to official sources.



The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is the drug regulator of India.

The EUA application was submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on March 22 by Prakash Kumar Singh, the director of government and regulatory affairs at the SII.

India's TB immunisation programme currently offers BCG vaccination at birth or as early as possible till one year of age.