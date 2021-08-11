Govt: Over 54 lakh street vendors in 35 states, UTs

New Delhi: Around 54.70 lakh street vendors have so far been identified in 35 states and Union Territories with Uttar Pradesh having the maximum of 9.87 lakh vendors, Rajya Sabha was informed. According to a written reply by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore to a question, although Delhi has identified 79, 952 street vendors, no certificate of vending has been issued in the national capital. The minister said that under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the urban local bodies have to conduct a survey for identification of street vendors and issue CoVs.