Govt 'oblivious' to threat posed by Omicron: Cong

New Delhi: Accusing the government of being "ignorant" to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Congress on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must follow a clear vaccination policy, provide jabs for children between 5 and 15 years and spell out the roadmap to combat the pandemic.



The Congress also took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over political rallies, saying while in Uttar Pradesh gatherings at weddings are being limited to 200, the prime minister is holding rallies wherein lakhs participate

The Opposition's attack at the Centre over its handling of the pandemic came a day after the prime minister announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

In an address to the nation, Modi said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

Reacting to the announcement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Centre has "accepted my suggestion" to allow the administration of booster doses of Covid vaccine and asserted that the protection of vaccines and booster shots has to be provided to every citizen of the country.

At a press conference, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi government has "failed India" during the pandemic.

"Modi ji failed the migrant workers during the first and second Corona wave, Modi ji failed the poor during the first and second wave when he failed to put a single paisa in the hands of the poor when the whole world was doing it, Modi ji failed the small and medium businesses when he virtually left them to fend for themselves," he charged.

Ciitng surveys, Surjewala said "mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic led to death of nearly 40 lakh Indians.

"The tepid response on Omicron virus bordering on the directionless drift is even more alarming now. The entire policy paralysis of the Modi government in dealing with coronavirus including Omicron is marred by failure of leadership, rudderless response and planless preparation," Surjewala charged. The only solution Modi offers is to "escape responsibility, have completely confused and repeated changes in vaccination policy", be preoccupied with self promotion by putting his picture on the vaccination certificate and hold public rallies, Surjewala said.

He also accused the prime minister of shifting the buck on to the states while shouldering "zero responsibility".

Attacking the prime minister over his address to the nation on Saturday, the Congress leader said that despite the "lofty announcement and the accolades that he was trying to earn yesterday", the harsh reality is otherwise.

"The harsh reality is -- 47.95 crore adults over 18 years of age are yet to be administered 59.40 crore doses," Surjewala said.

The other "harsh reality" is that "where are the vaccine doses", and as per the Modi government, they have availability of 17.74 crore vaccines doses only, he said.