Govt launches tele-MANAS for free tele-mental health services

New Delhi: A In a major move aimed at providing quality mental healthcare service to all, the government on Monday launched Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) initiative on the occasion of World Mental Health Day to establish a new milestone in the field of mental health.



The initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was launched by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.

In an official statement, Union Health Ministry has stated that the Centre had announced National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) in the Union Budget 2022-23 after acknowledging the mental health crisis in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to withstand the challenges amplified by the pandemic.

As per the official report, Tele-MANAS aims to provide free tele-mental health services all over the country round the clock, particularly catering to people in remote or under-served areas.

The programme includes a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB) providing technical support. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bengaluru and the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHRSC) will provide technical support.

As per the official statement, the government is aiming to open at least one Tele-MANAS Cell in each state/UT and a toll-free, 24/7 helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country allowing callers to select the language of choice for availing services. The calls would be routed to Tele-MANAS cells in the respective state and UT.

Tele-MANAS will be organised in a two-tier system, Tier 1 will comprise state Tele-MANAS cells which include trained counsellors and mental health specialists. Whereas, Tier 2 will comprise specialists at District Mental Health Programme (DMHP)/Medical College resources for physical consultation and/or e-Sanjeevani for audio-visual consultation. Presently there are 5 regional coordination centres along with 51 State/UT Tele MANAS cells.