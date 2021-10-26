Govt has brought transparency in transfers, recruitments, CLUs: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that for the last seven years, following Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', 'Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', he has worked in the interest of every section of the society. Be it teachers, employees or any other class, we are all part of the government, it is the responsibility of any government to fulfill the expectations of the society at the administrative level, while the employees as an organization convey their point to the union government.

The Chief Minister was addressing the representatives of the "Teachers' Prakoshta" and "Employees Prakoshta" who came here today to express their thanks for the important decisions taken by the government in the interest of the employees and teachers during the last seven years.

The Chief Minister said that he considers the online teacher transfer policy to be a big decision of the government's transparent working style as it was his intention from the very beginning to implement this policy.

"There was a time when teachers were transferred at a distance of 20 miles, when I was a student of class IX and almost all the teachers of our school were transferred. In the year 2014, I got a chance, implemented the online teacher transfer policy and ensured justice for the teachers. Even though someone may have faced problems due to this but more than 94 percent are satisfied with it because with this policy gives them the option to choose their station," said the CM.

Khattar said that the government has adopted complete transparency in this by shutting down BBC i.e. Badli, Bharti and CLU. The process of departments is being conducted online. Anyone can take advantage of government schools through Atyodaya, Saral and Citizen Service Centrea. There are about 580 schemes of central and state government which are made for public welfare.