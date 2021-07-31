Govt focussed on spreading the teachings of saints and great personalities: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the government is focussed on spreading the teachings and thoughts of Saints and Great personalities.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking at a programme organized by the Akhil Bhartiya Aggarwal Samaj to thank Chief Minister held here on Friday.

Agrawal Community of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh organised this programme after Chief Minister Manohar Lal announced to name Hisar Airport as Maharaja Agrasen International Airport.

During this programme, representatives of various organizations expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister by presenting silver mace, shawls, turbans, souvenirs, bouquets etc.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Agrawal Community are selflessly engaged in social service and have been doing social work continuously by taking forward the thoughts and culture as preached and taught by great personalities. Society will always progress taking inspiration from such people, said Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has decided to celebrate birth anniversary of great personalities at state level so as to take forward their thoughts and ideals so as to inspire the society.

State level functions are being organized on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki, Guru Ravidas, Sant Kabir Das, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar jayanti. Besides this, the birth anniversaries of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Guru Arjan Dev Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji are also being celebrated in the State with great enthusiasm, added the Chief Minister.

He said that the names of big institutions of the state are also being named after great men. The Horticulture University of Karnal is named after Maharana Pratap, Skill University of Palwal is named after Lord Vishwakarma. Similarly, it was decided to name Hisar airport after Maharaja Agrasen, said Manohar Lal.