Govt didn't give satisfactory reply to Oppn during session, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the government did not give satisfactory answers to issues and questions raised by the Opposition in the Assembly during the winter session and stated that the government was seen running away from the questions of the Opposition.

Congress raised the recruitment scam, unemployment, shortage of fertilizers, MSP guarantee, crop registration, waterlogging, dilapidated condition of roads, inflation, the appointment of number clerks, tampering with OBC reservation, preparation for COVID, and lack of health workers.

"There were 17 adjournment and calling attention motions on separate issues but only five of these were approved. Apart from this, dozens of questions related to public interest were also raised during the Question Hour. The government gave misleading answers on most of the issues and questions. Just as the BJP-JJP government has failed on every front, the winter session of the assembly session has also failed," he said.

Hooda informed that during the assembly session, Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, Mute & Deaf Sports Association, Vocational Teachers Association, Municipality Employees, Municipality Safai Karamcharis Association, Numbardar Association, Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association, Guest Teacher Association, OBC People from different organizations including Community Association, Hartron Employees, Traders Association, Fruit-Vegetable Association, Rice Mills Association, United Nirman Mazdoor Manch, Haryana Employees and Friends Cooperative,

Ex-Servicemen Association, Pump Dealer Delegation met Opposition leaders with their problems.