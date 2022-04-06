Govt committed towards strengthening healthcare infra in Rajasthan, says Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday the government is working with commitment towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Addressing a function organised after laying the foundation stone of IPD Tower and Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, to be built at a cost of Rs 588 crore, at Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMH) premises on Tuesday, Gehlot said a new beginning in the medical field has started in Rajasthan.

He said the government will bring in the Right to Health Act to provide healthcare services to all.

Renowned specialist doctors of the country including Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr Naresh Trehan, Dr V K Paul, Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr S K Sarin were present on the occasion.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health, said the new initiative of Rajasthan to set up state-of-the-art health services is exemplary.

Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta Heart Institute, said about 700 angioplasties are being performed every month at SMS Hospital, which shows that the facility is catering to the health needs of a large number of heart patients.

After the establishment of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, people from other states will also come at the facility for heart surgery, he added.

NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul said the day will be written in golden letters in the field of health services of the country and Rajasthan.