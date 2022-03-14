Govt committed to resolve issues of outsource staff: Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday declared that the government was committed to resolve the issues of outsource employees and their interests will be fully protected.



He said a committee, by the cabinet, with three ministers were going through the matters and soon a decision will be taken. The Chief Minister said this while addressing the delegation of Outsource Employees at Shimla on Monday today.

He said that there were about 30,000 outsource employees working in various departments, boards and corporations of the state government.

"The state government is concerned about the welfare of these employees and has shared a model tender with all the departments in the month of December to make it mandatory to give a pay slip to each outsourced worker," he said.

Thakur said that the state government has announced significant enhancement in honorarium of para workers working in various departments.

He said that the government has also taken several steps for the welfare of PTA and SMC teachers.

He has also announced in the Budget for 2022-23 that the outsource workers would get a minimum of Rs 10,500 per month. The minimum wages of outsourced workers would register an increase of Rs 4,200 per month during the tenure of the present state government.

Earlier, a delegation of HP School Lecturers Association also called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for announcing the designation of Lecturer (School Cadre) and Lecturer (School New) as Lecturer (School).

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for announcing an increase in the honorarium of recently appointed Multi-Purpose Workers, Para Fitters and Pump Operators of Jal Shakti Vibhag by Rs 900 per month in the Budget.

President Outsource Employee Union Shailender Sharma apprised the Chief Minister regarding various demands and thanked him for announcing considerable enhancement in the minimum wages of outsource employees in the Budget.