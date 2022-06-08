Govt committed to ensure health security to all: Mandaviya

New Delhi: While releasing the 4th State Food Safety Index (SFSI), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the government is committed to ensure health security for every citizen and it is strengthening district hospitals to provide better healthcare facilities.



On the occasion, the minister also emphasised the role of states in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices. The index, which was started by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2018-19, is aimed at creating a competitive and positive change in the food safety ecosystem in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, Mandaviya said that the government is dedicated to ensuring health security for every citizen in the country.

For this, he said, the government is focussing on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare fronts with various initiatives like health and wellness centres and strengthening of district hospitals under the National Health Mission.

While praising the crucial role FSSAI in ensuring healthy and nutritious food to the citizens of the country, the union minister said, "It is

important to note that states have an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices. It is the need of the hour that we

come together to ensure a healthy nation."

The minister also launched a logo for Ayurveda Aahar, which contains the initials of Ayurveda and Ahara with five leaves symbolising five elements of nature.

The minister felicitated the winning state/Union Territories based on the ranking for the year 2021-22 for their performance across parameters. Among the larger states, Tamil Nadu was at the top, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Among the smaller states, Goa stood first followed by Manipur and Sikkim. Among UTs, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third ranks, respectively.

Present on the occasion, FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal said that the food testing paradigm in the country is being improved in mission mode and a memorandum of

understanding has been signed with states/UTs to carefully see the food safety implementation in their respective areas.