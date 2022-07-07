Govt bulldozing people's budget through inflation, says Congress

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, the Congress on Wednesday asked if this is the cost of toppling the Maharashtra government.



Terming it as an "anti-people" decision, the Congress further said that the BJP-led government is running a "bulldozer of inflation" over people's budget as the price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, which is the third increase in rates since May.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the BJP spoke of the welfare of the poor at its national executive meeting while imposing a five per cent "Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)" on flour, cereals, curd and paneer, and then broke the back of the poor and middle class by increasing the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs 50.

However, the Opposition party has vowed to hit the streets from Thursday against the "Modi-made inflation.

Accusing the BJP dispensation of managing headlines but mismanaging the economy, in a tweet, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Headlines Managed. Economy Mismanaged."

Attacking the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the prices of crude oil are continuously falling in the international market but the government is increasing the prices of LPG.

"Today again the price of LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 50. The price of 5-kg cylinder was also raised by Rs 18. The government is bulldozing people's budget through inflation," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

At a press conference, party spokesperson Ragini Nayak said that it is a big surprise under Prime Minister Modi's rule if the prices of petrol and diesel do not increase and inflation does not break their back.

"The biggest achievement of Prime Minister Modi is that he has been successful in deceiving the country on every front. The prime minister, who once talked about showing red eyes to China, when will he show red eyes to inflation, the country is waiting for it," Nayak said.

"At the time of Manmohanji, the Congress government used to buy (essential energy products) at an expensive rate and sell it cheap to the public. But now, despite everything being cheap in the international market, it is being sold expensive to the public," she said.

Nayak also slammed the government over the implementation of the Ujjwala scheme and asked who can buy such an expensive LPG cylinder. She also hit out at the government for its decision to withdraw GST exemptions on items such as pre-packed wheat flour, curd, and buttermilk.

Taking a dig at the government, the All India Mahila Congress said in a tweet, "Another Rs 50 hike in LPG Gas Cylinder! Is this the cost of toppling the Maharashtra Government?" The attack comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won a crucial confidence vote in the state Assembly, cementing his grip on power five days after assuming office with BJP support following a revolt in the Shiv Sena.