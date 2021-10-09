Govt appoints Nilesh Deore as PS to Steel Minister RCP Singh

New Delhi: After a long wait of about 3 months, the government has appointed Nilesh Ramchandra Deore as Private Secretary to Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. Deore, who is a 2011 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, was posted as the district magistrate of Chapra district prior to his new assignment at the Centre.



According to the DoPT order, the appointment of Deore in the Ministry of Steel at the level of Deputy Secretary will be for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or on a co-terminus basis with the minister or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the minister or until further orders.

Deore has played an instrumental role in the successful implementation of Covid-19 vaccination programme in Chapra district. Notably, Chapra district had hit the headlines for alleged transportation of sand in the ambulances meant for ferrying patients when the second wave of Covid-19 was at its peak. The ambulances were procured from the fund of local parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Deore would be remembered for revamping dilapidated healthcare infrastructure in the district in a very short span of time and managed to provide all possible healthcare facilities to Covid-19 patients in the district. He also worked in tandem with all stakeholders in making Chapra an encroachment-free city by bulldozing the illegal shops constructed at Khanua Nala.

Besides Deore, other Bihar cadre IAS officers who have been appointed as PS to Union Ministers while serving as district magistrates include N Saravana Kumar, (2000 batch) and Abhay Kumar Singh (2004 batch). Both Kumar and Singh were serving as DM of Patna prior to their PS assignments.