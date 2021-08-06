'Govt always open to talks with protesting farmers'

New Delhi: Amid farmers protest against three contentious farm laws at Jantar Mantar here, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday informed Parliament again the government is always open for discussion to resolve the issue.

For over seven months now, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders in protest against the three laws that they say will end state procurement of crops at MSP.

Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are staging a protest against the farm laws at Jantar Mantar -- only a few hundred metres from the Parliament Complex -- in central Delhi after getting a special permission from Delhi government.

"Government is always open to discussion with farmers unions and will remain open to discussion with agitating farmers to resolve the issue," Tomar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Asserting that the government engaged itself actively and constantly with the agitating farmer unions to end the protests, the minister said that 11 rounds of negotiating talks were held between the government and agitating farmers to resolve the issues.

"However, farmer unions never agreed to discuss the farm laws except for demanding their repeal," he said.

In the last meeting on January 22, the government's negotiations with 41 farmer groups hit a roadblock as the unions squarely rejected the Centre's proposal of putting the laws on suspension.

During the 10th round of talks held on January 20, the Centre had offered to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years and form a joint committee to find solutions, in return for protesting farmers going back to their respective homes from Delhi's borders.

The three laws –The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 –were passed by Parliament in September last year.