Governor seeks to remind CM Mann of his duties

Chandigarh / New Delhi: The tussle between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the state's AAP government over the convening of the Assembly session escalated further on Saturday with the former seeking to remind Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of his duties.

Purohit dashed off a fresh letter to Mann, saying the chief minister's legal advisors were not adequately briefing him. The governor also said it appears the chief minister was "too much angry" with him.

As Punjab joins a growing list of non-BJP ruled states where the government and the governor have witnessed a face-off, the ruling AAP sharpened its attack against Purohit, alleging he is acting at the behest of the BJP. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also asked Purohit to be mindful of his limits and not cross the "Lakshman rekha". States like Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have in the recent past witnessed a governor versus state government battle over a range of issues.

The row between the Raj Bhavan and AAP in Punjab escalated on Friday after the governor sought a list on the legislative businesses to be taken up in the proposed Assembly session on Tuesday, sparking a strong reaction from Mann, who said it was "too much." Purohit had earlier in the week come under fire after he had foiled the state government's plan to summon a special Assembly session on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion."

On Saturday, he wrote to the chief minister and said, "After reading your statements in today's newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are 'too much' angry with me."

He further said, "I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps, your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Article 167 and 168 of the Constitution, which I'm quoting for your ready reference."

While Article 167 defines a chief minister's duties towards the governor, Article 168 speaks about the composition of the state legislature.