Government to launch innovative programmes to mark 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: To mark this Independence Day, the government has lined up a series of "innovative programmes" on DD Network, All India Radio and other platforms from August 16. The ministry of information and broadcasting will launch the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme with the spirit of public participation and mass movement.



"The objective is to ensure the involvement of the people in recalling the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards a New India," a government communiqué mentioned on Friday. India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, with the usual pride as on this day India got its freedom from British rule.

"Azadi Ka Safar Akashvani Ke Saath" – a five-minute daily capsule based on eminent freedom fighters and giving an account of major historical and political events of the day will be aired on AIR's both national and its regional channels at 8:20 AM (Hindi) and 8:50 AM (English). Also, AIR is launching a quiz programme from the same day twice a day (Hindi: 8 AM to 8:30 AM and English: 8:30 AM to 9 AM). Besides, every day the DD Network will also telecast a five-minute capsule, giving an account of major historical and political events of that day at 8:55 AM by DD News and at 8:30 AM by DD India. Moreover, the national broadcaster will dedicate a full-day special coverage on Independence Day with films like 'Hindustan ki Kasam' and ' Tiranga', live telecasts from the Red Fort, along with special shows to mark the important occasion and a special series of sectoral programmes on themes such as start-ups, defence, space and landmark legislations, the I&B ministry confirmed.

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) will also be streaming iconic films like Gandhi, Making of Mahatma, Ghare Baire, on its OTT platform www.cinemasofindia.com from August 15 to 17. During the same period, the Films Division will also celebrate the occasion with a three-day film festival showcasing films on freedom fighters and the Indian freedom struggle. "These film festivals will be organized in coordination with institutions across the country to reach out to a wider audience," the official statement added.

The I&B ministry has also planned for informative audio-visual content on its social media platforms to reach out to a wider audience, especially to engage the youth and children.