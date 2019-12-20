Government scared of historian, says Mamata on detention of Guha

Kolkata: Taking her protest to the social media, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday continued her tirade against the BJP led Centre for its move to implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and harassing the people and distinguished personalities in the process.



Banerjee in her twitter handle protested against the incident in which the prominent historian Ramchandra Guha had been detained by the police in Bangalore. She strongly condemned the incident. Banerjee also pointed out that the Narendra Modi government is scared of students.

"This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India's most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on #CAB #NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi. I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained," Banerjee tweeted.

As many as 24 people along with Guha were detained by the Bengaluru Police when they attempted to stage a peaceful protest against Act.

Police said the protesters had violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.

Guha was bundled into a van where he said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police was not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

Banerjee has been vocal against NRC and the Act and had staged three protest marches in Howrah and Kolkata since Monday.

West Bengal had witnessed violent protests against the Act.