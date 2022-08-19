Government committed to safeguard fruit growers' interests: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla : Three days, after Sanykut Kisan Morcha – a joint action group of apple growers and farmers' organisations, staged protest on the Mall road, defying prohibitory orders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received a delegation of BJP workers from Jubbal-Kotkhai – state's rich apple belt, endorsing steps taken by the government for the fruit growers.



The occasion was to thank Chief Minister for readmitting Chetan Bragta, son of former horticulture minister Narendra Bragta, to the party, after he had rebelled during last year's bypoll when he was denied party ticket after demise of Bragta sr, a sitting MLA. But now focusing on the next assembly polls, the BJP had started exercise to bring back all its estranged leaders. The apple belt is going to be in focus, in particular as the BJP had already lost much of its base in the area during the past five years.

"The state government is committed to safeguard the interests of the farmers and horticulturists by providing ample facilities of marketing, cold storage and CA Stores so as to give boost to their economy. We are proud of the hard work of the fruit growers and their effort to make Himachal an apple bowl of country", said Chief Minister.

Bragta flanked by minister for urban development Suresh Bhardwaj had reached "oak-over" –official residence of the Chief Minister to convey gratitude for facilitating re-entry of Chaten Bragta to the party, which will strengthen the BJP in the apple –belt and keep legacy of good works done by his father in the fruit belt, a traditional congress stronghold though.

This happened at a time when the left-wing organisations and Congress was protesting against GST hike on the apple cartons and denial of appropriate Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) rates to the apple growers.