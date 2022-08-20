'Government committed & prepared to contain lumpy skin disease'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has said that the state government is committed and fully prepared to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle across Haryana. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state. He informed that at present, 3 lakh doses of vaccination are available in the state, which will be used in 2 days. Apart from this, 5 lakh more doses will be available in the coming week.



The Chief Secretary presided over an important meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of the state through video conferencing regarding containing the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in the state on Saturday.

He directed the officers that vaccination should be done expeditiously to prevent the further spread of LSD. Amidst the prevailing situation of LSD, he directed the officers to maintain calm and stress-free atmosphere in the state. He directed the Animal Husbandry Department to issue an advisory with immediate effect and make citizens aware that milk of infected cows can also be used after boiling it.

The Chief Secretary said that the carcasses of dead animals should be disposed off according to the new guidelines issued by the Animal Husbandry Department. The district administration should carry out the work of digging 8 to 10 feet deep pits for burying the carcasses of animals that died due to the disease.