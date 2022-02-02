Government accepts ED officer Singh's VRS

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh has been granted voluntary retirement from service by the Union government. He is expected to join the BJP and contest the upcoming Assembly polls in UP. Singh, who was serving as the joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow so far, tweeted to announce that he was 'hanging up his boots'.

Today, my request for VRS from the service of the Government of India has been approved. The caravan of 24 years of tireless and conscientious hard work, carried out in a relentless manner, has reached a point of transition today, he stated in a letter attached with the Twitter post on Monday night. The officer began his civil service career with the Uttar Pradesh Police, where he served for about 10 years while the rest were in the ED, a federal probe agency that investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violation crimes. As my professional journey of 24 years turns to a transition today, on this occasion, I express my deep seated gratitude to the Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon HM Shri @AmitShah ji and FM Smt @nsitharaman ji, CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji, Shri S K Mishra, Director ED and Uttar Pradesh Police. I have learned a lot while working with these organizations for so many years, he wrote.