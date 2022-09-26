Good news ahead of polls as Shimla-Delhi-Shimla flights resume after 2 yrs

shimla: In a big sigh of relief for the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla-Delhi air connectivity is back on its track after two years. Air flights between Shimla and Delhi resumed on Monday, the first day of the auspicious Navratras.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while connecting virtually from the remote Bagsiad village of Seraj Assembly Constituency in Mandi, launched regular flights by flagging off the new ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air from Shimla Airport at Jubbarhatti on Monday. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General V K Singh also participated in the programme through virtual medium from Delhi.

Stating that the connectivity remained a big challenge in a hilly state like Himachal, Thakur said the state government was constantly taking efforts to improve air connectivity to the state. He said that flights could not be operated at Shimla airport for almost two years due to technical reasons. Formalities pertaining to the proposed international greenfield airport at Mandi were being completed rapidly on a priority basis, Thakur said.