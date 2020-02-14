Good governance closely linked to effective legislation: LS speaker
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said good governance is closely linked to effective legislation, while stressing on the need for training programmes for legislative drafting.
Chairing the valedictory function of the 35th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting, organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) at the Parliament Library Building, Birla said good governance is closely linked to effective legislation and such programmes go a long way in strengthening democracy.
The goal of law-making should be socio-political and economic uplift of people and effective legislative drafting is most important in this regard, Birla was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
The month-long programme was attended by 40 participants from 26 countries.
Speaking on the legislative processes in the Indian Parliament, Birla said there is a great tradition of dialogue and discussion in the country. Legislations are thoroughly debated by all parties, representing people from all over the country, before being passed by Parliament, he said while informing that PRIDE would organise similar training programmes on legislative drafting at the national level as well.
