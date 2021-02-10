Good for party if corrupt leaders leave it: Mamata

Burdwan/Murshidabad: Coming down heavily on the defectors, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairman Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stated that it is good for the party if the turncoats, being corrupted, leave and join the saffron brigade instead of backstabbing.



Sounding confident of her party's landslide victory in the forthcoming polls in the state, Banerjee gave most significance to the booth-level workers of the party after comparing the turncoats as "irresponsible" son of a mother who does not look after her at the time needed. "Mother toils a lot to bring up her son. But it is most unfortunate if the son does not look after his mother at the time of need. Such sons are called 'kusantan' who does not take responsibility when needed," Banerjee said while addressing a mammoth rally of the party at Baidyapur in Kalna.

It may be mentioned that Kalna's MLA Biswajit Kundu had joined BJP a few months ago despite winning after getting a ticket from Trinamool Congress.

Without naming any defectors including Kundu, Banerjee said: "They are joining BJP just to save themselves as they are involved in corruption. They are going to turn their money white that they had earned out of cattle and coal smuggling. It is good for them to leave the party those were backstabbing it by remaining in it. I do not need people who are unholy and corrupted and sell the party against money."

She said it will not benefit either to the defectors or the BJP by blackmailing her as neither she nor Bengal ever bowed its head in front of any pressure. "Booth workers are the asset of our party. I would like to urge them not to bow down in front of any pressure of the BJP. They may approach with money. Take the money. Have rice and meat using it. But do not cast a single vote to them (BJP)," she said.

She also stated that she will also not let any of her party workers go scot free if they are involved in any sort of misdeeds. "I am heading Trinamool Congress. I ensure that the party leaders or workers would be punished if they are involved in misdeeds. But we have an advantage that corrupted leaders have already left us and joined the BJP," she said.

While addressing at Behrampore in Murshidabad, Banerjee recollected the history of the place by drawing comparison with the defectors and Mir Jafar, she said: "There are a few stupid cows who are involved in corruption and have gone to a washing machine called BJP to turn their black money white. People of Bengal hate such gaddars." Without naming AIMIM, Banerjee said the BJP is sending Muslim organisations by paying money to play communal cards. "A vote to any other place apart from TMC will benefit the BJP," she cautioned.