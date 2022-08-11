GoM for monitoring of skin disease in animals: Mann
chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) for effective monitoring and control of the lumpy skin disease amongst animals in the state on day to day basis.
Divulging the details, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that this GoM comprising Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar will be assisted by senior officers, experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and officers of Animal Husbandry department.
