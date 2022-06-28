Gold smuggling: Kerala Assembly to discuss UDF's adjournment motion

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday decided to discuss the gold smuggling case in which allegations had cropped up against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members and top bureaucrats triggering a huge political row in the state.



The government agreed to take up the issue for discussion in the House as the opposition Congress moved a notice seeking adjournment motion over it during Zero Hour.

The Chief Minister informed the House that they were ready for discussion halting the other businesses when Congress legislator Shafi Parambil sought the notice for the motion alleging that the government is trying to scuttle the probe in the case.

The discussions are expected to begin by 1 pm and last till 3 pm.

The opposition has been vehemently criticising Vijayan and the Left government over the recent revelations of gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh.



