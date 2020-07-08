Gold smuggling case: Oppn parties in Kerala seek CM's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: Escalating their attack against the left government in the state in the gold smuggling case, opposition parties in Kerala on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the allegations raised by them against his office in the matter.

The opposition has been up in arms against the government over the recent seizure of over 30 kg of gold from the International Airport which was attempted to be smuggled into the state through diplomatic

baggage.

"The chief minister's office is under the shadow of doubt.The Chief Minister should resign andface the probe.

The United Democratic Front demands the resignation and we have planned widespread protests in the state following all the COVID-19 protocols," Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters.

With the Congress and BJP stepping up their attack,the left government on Tuesday removed M Sivasankar, alleged to be the 'kingpin' and who was being investigated by the Crime Branch in another case.