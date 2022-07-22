Gold, electronic items worth Rs 2.01 cr seized; 4 arrested
Chennai: Over four kg of gold, electronic goods and cigarettes worth Rs 2.01 crore was seized in two different incidents at the airport here and four individuals were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Friday.
In the first incident on Wednesday, the authorities recovered gold ingots from two passengers who arrived here from Colombo. The passengers had concealed the precious metal in paste form in their rectum, a release from the Commissioner of Customs K R Uday Bhaskar said.
In the second incident, the department officials recovered gold ingots, cigarettes, electronic goods from two different passengers who arrived here from Dubai on the same day.
All the four passengers involved in the two incidents were arrested and gold, electronic items, cigarettes were seized from the passengers under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said.
